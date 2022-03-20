Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.42

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 2593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $846.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
