Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $123.99

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and traded as low as $122.95. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $126.17, with a volume of 41,028 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.64.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

