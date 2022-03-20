Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $123.99

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and traded as low as $122.95. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $126.17, with a volume of 41,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

