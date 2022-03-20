Toncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $1.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.44 or 0.06931027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.38 or 1.00137169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040561 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

