TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Plans €0.66 Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.66 ($0.73) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TTE opened at GBX 45.33 ($0.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.80. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.30 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36.

