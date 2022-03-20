TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.17). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

NRDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 1,792,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.55 million and a PE ratio of -37.08. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

