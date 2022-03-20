Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,000% compared to the average daily volume of 520 call options.

DECK stock opened at $291.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

