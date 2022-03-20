Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 242 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

