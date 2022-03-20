Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14.

