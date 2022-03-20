Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

FISV stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

