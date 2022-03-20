Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $48.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

