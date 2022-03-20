Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 over the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

