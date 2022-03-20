Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

FIS stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

