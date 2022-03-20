Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

