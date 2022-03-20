Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 613.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

