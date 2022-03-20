TriumphX (TRIX) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $168,338.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

