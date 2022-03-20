TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.21 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

