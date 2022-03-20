Truist Financial Comments on Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 377,979 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.