Truist Financial Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $215.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $228.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $216.64. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

