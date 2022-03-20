Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 330 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 297,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 104,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

