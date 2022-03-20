Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 123,452 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $96.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

