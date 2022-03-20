Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 504 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $107.30 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

