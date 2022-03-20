Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.65. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 28,690 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth about $1,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

