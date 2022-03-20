Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,750 shares of company stock worth $15,078,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $87.14 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

