UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,693 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

