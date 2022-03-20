UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $240,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

REYN opened at $29.75 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.