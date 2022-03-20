UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,032 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Glaukos worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS opened at $55.59 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

