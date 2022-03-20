UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,168 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of PBF Energy worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PBF Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PBF Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $20.69 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

