UBS Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €266.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €266.00 ($292.31) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($362.64) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €292.00 ($320.88).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($219.78).

