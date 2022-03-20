UBS Group Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $105.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coupa Software to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Shares of COUP opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.05. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

