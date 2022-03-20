UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will announce $353.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.90 million and the highest is $357.50 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,265. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UDR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

