Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,336,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

