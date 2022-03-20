Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Trading Down 3.3%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.50. 66,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,584,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

