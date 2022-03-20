Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on UVE. StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

