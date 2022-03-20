Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ VLNS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09. Valens has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLNS. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

