Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
NASDAQ VLNS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09. Valens has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.93.
About Valens (Get Rating)
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
