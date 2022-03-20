Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $20.11.

