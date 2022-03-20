VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $269.19 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $222.82 and a one year high of $318.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.