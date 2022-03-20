Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Boosted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $109.94 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

