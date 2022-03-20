Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 251,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $131.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.87 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

