Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 10th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $254.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

