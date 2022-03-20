Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

