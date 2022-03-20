Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,465,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

