Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

