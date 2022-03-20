Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 750.4% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 388,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,585,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

