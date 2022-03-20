Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11.

