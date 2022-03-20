Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $248.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

