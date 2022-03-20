Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $248.33. 181,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

