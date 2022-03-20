Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $176.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.