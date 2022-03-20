Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

