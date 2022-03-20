Verge Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $153.61 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00273466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,470,638 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

